Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Jets in Week 10 in primetime, and here, we look at the fantasy football outlook for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have been through a roller coaster of a season so far, as they go into their Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets at 4-5. Last weekend, the Raiders really turned heads with their victory over the New York Giants, dominating from the outset in Aidan O'Connell second NFL start.
O'Connell was outstanding in that game, protecting the football and playing like a veteran, while the Raiders defense was able to sack Giants quarterbacks eight times. It was a complete effort in all facets of the game, and if they play that way on Sunday night against the Jets, they could certainly move their record to .500 after all is said and done.
With that said, let us take a look at the fantasy football outlook for the Raiders in this one.
Raiders 2023 Week 10 fantasy outlook: Who to Start
Last weekend, the Raiders defense really hit their stride, and against Zach Wilson and company on Sunday night, I would roll with them once again. The New York Jets offensive line comes into this game banged-up, and while they could get some key starters back on Sunday, the pressure from the Raiders front, especially Maxx Crosby, could be too much for them.
As always, I would insert Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams into my lineup as well, as both men will have a major impact on this game. The New York Jets have a strong defense, and should get stops on Sunday night, but in the end, both Jacobs and Adams are likely to find the end zone.
Raiders 2023 Week 10 fantasy outlook: Who to Sit
Despite how well he played last weekend, I would look to sit Aidan O'Connell against this Jets defense. O'Connell did a great job with protecting the football against a tough Giants defense, but he could struggle against the Jets, who held Justin Herbert in check in their Monday Night Football loss in Week 9.
Also, Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer could struggle to get catches against the Jets, so I would rest them on the bench this weekend as well. Overall, the Raiders offense looked much better against the Giants in Week 9, but the Jets have a special group on defense, so just ride with the star power in this one.