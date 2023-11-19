Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, and here is our fantasy football outlook for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have been through a roller coaster of a season so far, and we have not even entered the bye week yet. After ten games, the Raiders have somehow gotten their record back to .500, and that is thanks to Mark Davis finally ending the Josh McDaniels era as the team's head coach.
Under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas has won two in a row, and will look to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 in the first road game with Pierce at the helm. The Dolphins are coming off their bye week, and are getting healthier, so this looks to be a tough matchup for the Silver and Black on Sunday.
Before we kick off the action in the early window, fantasy football lineups must be set, and here, we look at the fantasy football outlook for the Raiders in Week 11.
Raiders 2023 Week 11 fantasy football: Who to Start
The Raiders have tried to get Josh Jacobs more involved in the offense in recent weeks, and it has worked, as he has racked up over 200 yards on the ground. You can expect the same gameplan from Antonio Pierce and Bo Hardegree in this one, as Jacobs is one of the premier backs in the NFL, and there is no way the Raiders win this game unless he has 20-plus carries for over 100 yards.
Jacobs is a must-start, as is Davante Adams, who should find success against this Miami secondary. You would think the Raiders will be playing catch-up all game against Miami, so I would expect both Adams and tight end Michael Mayer to get their fair share of targets in this one.
Raiders 2023 Week 11 fantasy football: Who to Sit
No big surprise here but I would avoid playing the Raiders D/ST this week, even though they have been playing better as of late. In fact, they have allowed a touchdown in only three of their last 35 defensive series, which is tops in the NFL, but the Raiders will be going up against an offensive juggernaut on Sunday.
Miami is getting De'Von Achane back for this one, which should only bolster how productive they will be on offense. With Achane out, Raheem Mostert was doing a fine job running the ball, so you can only imagine how well the Dolphins run game will be going forward with Achane back.
The only Raiders I would consider this week are Jacobs, Adams, and Mayer, leave the rest on your bench.