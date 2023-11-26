Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 12
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against Kansas City in Week 12, and here is our fantasy football outlook for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders take on a familiar foe in Week 12, as they play host to division rival Kansas City inside Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas has won two of their last three games since firing Josh McDaniels on Halloween night, but Sunday presents arguably their biggest test to date.
Las Vegas has a lot of question marks going into this game, including the health of guys like Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby. Also, they are taking on a Chiefs franchise who has dominated them in recent memory, so a lot will have to go right if the Silver and Black are to move to .500 before the bye week.
With that said, let us take a look at what the fantasy football outlook is for the Raiders in this one.
Who to Start: Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams
Playing the Chiefs has long been a tough task for the Raiders, and on Sunday, you likely only want to roll with their star offensive players in fantasy football. Las Vegas should be able to move the football against the Chiefs, especially on the ground, so look for a big game from Josh Jacobs in this one.
Davante Adams is always a must-start, and he should have success against Trent McDuffie in Week 12. I would assume at least one touchdown from Adams in this AFC West matchup, with him going over 100 yards in the contest.
Who to Sit: Everyone Else
This week is not the week to try and get some cheap fantasy football points from anyone on the Raiders outside of Adams and Jacobs. Hunter Renfrow will likely get a few catches, as will Michael Mayer, but other than those two players, I would avoid the Raiders in fantasy football this week.
Looking at the Raiders D/ST, Patrick Mahomes has always had success against them, so even if Maxx Crosby plays, this is going to be a tough matchup for the Silver and Black.