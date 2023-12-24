Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 16
The Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, and here is our fantasy football outlook for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
As we enter Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are still technically alive in the AFC Playoff race. Of course, them making the postseason is not likely, but for those of you still alive in your fantasy football leagues, you have a real chance of taking home some hardware this year.
Week 16 is usually the semifinal round of the fantasy football playoffs, as most leagues have their championship week in Week 17. Week 18 of the NFL season brings a lot of star players sitting out due to having locked up playoff races, so this is a crucial week for those of you still alive.
Here, we dive into how you should go about deploying your Raiders as you set your lineups today.
Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 16
Start: Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, and Aidan O'Connell
No big changes here, as a healthy Josh Jacobs will get the bulk of the carries for the Raiders on Monday against the Chiefs. Davante Adams is only 32 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark for the season, so you can expect Bo Hardegree to make sure he gets that this week, so expect at least ten targets for him against the Chiefs.
If you are in a two-quarterback league, you may want to take a look at Aidan O'Connell this week as well. He was the No. 1 rated passer in the NFL the last time these two teams met up, and after his performance on Thursday night against the Chargers, he could be a must-start for you down the stretch.
Sit: Raiders D/ST, Hunter Renfrow
The Raiders defense has been outstanding in recent weeks, and you may be tempted to play them in this AFC West matchup on Monday. However, Patrick Mahomes has shredded the Raiders nearly every time he has played them, so I would consider going another route with your D/ST in Week 16.
Also, it appears that Hunter Renfrow is not going to be a huge piece for Hardegree down the stretch, as he has very few catches, and has fumbled recently. I would only start Davante Adams at wide receiver in this matchup, although Jakobi Meyers could get you some fantasy points after throwing and catching a touchdown in Week 15.