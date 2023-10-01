Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 4
With eyes on a Week 4 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, here is our fantasy football outlook for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move to .500 on the young 2023 NFL season on Sunday, as they take a friendly trip to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. It has been a roller coaster of a ride for Las Vegas this season, and with Jimmy Garoppolo out for this matchup, they will turn to rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
Here, we look at what you should do with your fantasy football Raiders on Sunday.
Start: Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs
Death, Taxes, and Davante Adams going off in a Raiders jersey, those are pretty much the only locks for Raider Nation right now. Since putting on the Silver and Black, Adams has been even better than advertised, and despite the team's consistent losing, he has been a consistent fantasy football option.
Josh Jacobs, on the other hand, is off to his worst start of his pro career, but I believe he will turn it around this weekend against a banged-up Chargers defense. I would expect the Raiders, especially with a rookie under center, to pound the ball with Jacobs, and he should be in for his first 100-yard game of the season.
Sit: Raiders Defense
The Raiders defense is just not good right now, and without Nate Hobbs in the secondary on Sunday, Justin Herbert is going to go off. I would expect the Chargers to put up 30 points in this matchup, making the Raiders defense one to avoid in this AFC West battle.
In addition, I would stay away from Michael Mayer, and rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, as Mayer has been non-existent so far, and O'Connell may struggle in start No. 1. Overall, just stick with Adams and Jacobs if you decide to insert any members of the Silver and Black into your fantasy football lineups this weekend.