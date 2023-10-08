Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders do not play until Monday night in Week 5, but here is the fantasy football preview as you set your lineups on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will not play until Monday night in Week 5, as they welcome the Green Bay Packers to Allegiant Stadium. It has been a rocky start to the season for the Silver and Black, as they are currently in the middle of a three-game slide, a losing streak they hope to stop against Jordan Love and company in primetime.
As you set your fantasy football lineups this Sunday, keep an eye on the Las Vegas Raiders in this matchup. There are some guys who could go off for you in fantasy this weekend, but as has been the case all season long, proceed with caution.
Start: Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams
Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders rushing attack has yet to take off this season, but this could be the week it finally happens. The Raiders have struggled on that side of the ball all season long, but with Jimmy Garoppolo coming off injury, I would expect Josh McDaniels to pound the football early and often.
On the outside, this could be a monster game for Davante Adams, even with him missing time this week during practice after getting injured on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Adams always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but this will be a special game for him playing against his former team, so a ten-catch game could be a minimum.
Sit: Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Garoppolo and the D/ST
Like I stated earlier, Garoppolo is coming off an injury, but even when he has been healthy, he has not looked like a consistent NFL starter, and especially not a fantasy football play. Staying with the passing game, Hunter Renfrow may never get it going in McDaniels's offense, so keep him on the bench if he is on your roster as well.
As is the case every week, avoid the Raiders defense in this one, especially against a quarterback in Jordan Love who can hurt you with his arm, and his legs. They may get some big plays on Monday night, but I do not foresee the Packers having any trouble moving the football against them.