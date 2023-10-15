Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here is our fantasy outlook for Las Vegas.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season is roaring by, as the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the New England Patriots in Week 6 on Sunday. The Raiders are actually trending up for this matchup, as they are actually the favorite in Week 6 against Bill Belichick and the struggling Patriots.
The Patriots are coming off a terrible loss at the hands of Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints last weekend, while the Raiders are riding high from their victory at home against Green Bay. They will have the home crowd behind them in this one, and the hope for Raider Nation is that they can get back to .500 for the first time since Week 3.
Here, we take a look at the fantasy football outlook for the Silver and Black this Sunday.
Start: Raiders D/ST, Jakobi Meyers, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams
The Raiders are actually a strong fantasy football play this week, as the Patriots defense is banged up going into this one. Look for Jakobi Meyers to have a big game against his former team, while fellow wide receiver Davante Adams is a weekly must-start in fantasy football as long as he is in the starting lineup.
One big change this week is that the Raiders D/ST is an actual fantasy football play, as the Patriots have quarterback Mac Jones on a short leash this weekend. That means that we could see Bailey Zappe, Wil Grier, or even Malik Cunningham under center for the Patriots, and with how well the Raiders defense has been playing, do not be afraid to insert them in your lineups Sunday.
Sit: Hunter Renfrow, Raiders TEs
It appears the Raiders are in trade-mode when it comes to Hunter Renfrow, so I do not foresee Josh McDaniels working him into the offense this weekend. Who was once the best slot wideout in the NFL has become an afterthought in Las Vegas, which has been shocking to say the least.
Also, do not target any of the Raiders tight ends in this game, as while Michael Mayer has been better, he is not a reliable fantasy football option at this point. Fellow tight end Austin Hooper also gets playing time, but has not been productive in Year 1 with the Silver and Black.