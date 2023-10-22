Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here is our fantasy football outlook for the matchup on the road.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to move their record to 4-3 on the young season on Sunday, as they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears. Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, winning only one of their first six games, but this Raiders team is not good enough to overlook anybody at this point.
Here, we look at what your fantasy football plays should be if you have any Raiders on your current roster.
Start: Davante Adams and Raiders D/ST
We all saw the news that Davante Adams is not happy right now, which means a healthy dose of him should be coming in Week 7. With Brian Hoyer getting the start, I would expect him to lean into his playmakers, and there is no bigger playmaker on this Raiders offense than No. 17.
Adams should have 15-plus targets in this game, and will likely go over 100 yards playing against a former rival in the Chicago Bears.
For the first time in a long time, the Raiders defense is one to watch, and I would insert them into my fantasy football lineup today. The Bears are shorthanded with Justin Fields out, as Tyson Bagent will make his first NFL start, and you can always expect a few mistakes from guys who are just starting out in the league.
Sit: Josh Jacobs and Brian Hoyer
For some reason, the Las Vegas Raiders just cannot get the run game going this season, and they are going up against a tough rush defense in Chicago on Sunday. I would sit Josh Jacobs this week, although he is likely to start in most leagues, as Brian Hoyer gets the start and will likely try and work the passing game early and often.
Speaking of Hoyer, I would not insert him into your fantasy football lineup unless you are in a 12-team league that plays two quarterbacks. He should take some shots downfield in this one, and will likely find the end zone, but right now, he is not a fantasy football play.