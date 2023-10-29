Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the NFL season, and here is our fantasy football preview for the Silver and Black in this one.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to bounce back from a terrible loss in Week 7, as they head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions. Las Vegas had been riding a two-game winning streak heading into their road game against Chicago last weekend, and were favored, only to fall 30-12 in their worst loss of the season.
Monday night, they will look to get back to .500 against a Detroit Lions team that many feel will make a deep run in the NFC Playoffs this season. Detroit is coming off a bad loss of their own this past weekend, falling 38-6 to the Baltimore Ravens, but that does not mean this task is going to be any easier for the Silver and Black.
Though Las Vegas does not play until Monday, you have to get your fantasy football lineups set before then, so here, we dive into what your plays should be if you have any Raiders on your roster.
Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 8
Start: Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs
The Raiders are likely to struggle on Monday night against the Lions, even with Detroit coming off a thumping at the hands of the Ravens. Las Vegas should get solid play from Davante Adams, as is always the case, but I believe they will get Josh Jacobs going in this one.
Jacobs and the rushing attack has struggled all season long, but the Lions did struggle against the run last weekend, giving up more than five yards per carry. If there is any game he can get it going, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo back, this one should be it.
Sit: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders D/ST
I would avoid Garoppolo in this one, as the Lions have a strong pass rush, and he has shown himself to have happy feet in the pocket this season. I would expect the Lions to force some mistakes from him, and with the way he does not try anything downfield, the passing yards and touchdown passes could come at a premium for him in this one.
Also, avoid the Raiders defense on Monday night, as the Lions will be looking at this contest as a get-right game for them on that side of the ball. In the end, the Raiders defense is going to allow a few big plays from the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, so avoid the Raiders defense at all costs this week and going forward.