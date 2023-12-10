Las Vegas Raiders: Fight for the playoffs or tank for Jayden Daniels?
Fresh off of winning the sport's ultimate individual prize, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is now squarely on the Las Vegas Raiders radar for the offseason.
By Nick Popio
In about five months from now, the 2024 NFL Draft will kick off from Detroit, and the Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs going into it. The Silver and Black may end up picking in the top ten again unless they win some games down the stretch.
They are still in the playoff hunt, but also in the running to land a quarterback in the early stages of the draft, which sets up for a can't-miss month of football.
They are in a realistic spot to take the newly minted Heisman winner from LSU, but a lot will change between now and April. The Raiders could win out or lose out or a mixture of both. On and off the field injuries will happen, trades, declarations, and coaching changes may arise or whoever is in charge by then could go a completely different route in the first round.
Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders could go a number of different ways with their Day 1 pick.