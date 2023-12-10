Las Vegas Raiders: Fight for the playoffs or tank for Jayden Daniels?
Fresh off of winning the sport's ultimate individual prize, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is now squarely on the Las Vegas Raiders radar for the offseason.
By Nick Popio
What will the Raiders do on Day 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders still need a number one corner, a compliment piece to Maxx Crosby on the line, and perhaps even another linebacker if Antonio Pierce remains. The offensive line needs to be injected with more talent and we don't know for sure what they'll do with Josh Jacobs.
Finding the right quarterback may trump all of those problems however.
Daniels seems to be the prohibitive favorite in December for some of Raider Nation. Unless they jump into the sweepstakes for Caleb Williams, then Daniels would presumably be the pick for Pierce. The two have a history as Daniels referenced on Saturday night in New York City.
Others will say to stay away from another LSU gunslinger, as we all know what happened last time when they selected Jamarcus Russell with the No. 1 overall pick. Some will say that Daniels is a product of the system, or that e hasn't won the big one in college so how will he do it in the big leagues?
Some may also say that Heisman winners are jinxed at the next level, or whoever is on the staff will ruin him.
However, Daniels is a talented quarterback who could be the playmaking-type signal-caller that this franchise has been missing for years. Raider Nation is starving for a quarterback they can get behind, as most of the fan base was split on Derek Carr, and still do not know how to feel about current starter, rookie Aidan O'Connell.