Las Vegas Raiders: Fight for the playoffs or tank for Jayden Daniels?
Fresh off of winning the sport's ultimate individual prize, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is now squarely on the Las Vegas Raiders radar for the offseason.
By Nick Popio
Should the Raiders try and win out to secure a playoff spot?
The alternative to all that noise would be to win at least four of the next five and hope for a playoff berth. Beating Minnesota and the Chargers on a short week is doable. Suddenly they would be 7-7 and alive for the postseason.
However, that would require Aidan O'Connell and the offense to play better than they have been playing recently. It seems that this season they can't compete with the AFC elite, but the remainder of the docket is certainly not a murderer's row.
Looking ahead to next year, Daniels would be an instant upgrade over O'Connell. It's rare to find a specimen like him who can run it and throw it like he does. Daniels also improved when he transferred into the SEC, which speaks volumes.
Obviously depending upon what happens in the next month will decide if the Raiders will start over again or ride with what they got. Winning now would be glorious, but that would mean no Daniels or Williams in April, unless they trade for them, which means Las Vegas is in quite the predicament to choose.