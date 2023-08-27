Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, we look at a final projection for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2023 preseason with a loss on the road to the Dallas Cowboys. For the Raiders, that was their first preseason loss in two summers with Josh McDaniels as their head coach, but overall, it was another successful summer for the Silver and Black.
As we now turn the page to the regular season, and set our eyes on the Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos, it is time to make our final 53-man roster projection. The Raiders, and the rest of the NFL, have to have their roster set at 53 men by 1PM PT on August 29, so there is not much time until they have to make such tough decisions.
Here, we make one final projection on how the Raiders initial 53-man roster could shake out.
Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
Quarterbacks (3): Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell
With Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo sitting out the preseason finale, it appears the depth chart at quarterback will be the same it was before camp started. Rookie Aidan O'Connell has been impressive at quarterback, but he will be the QB3 in Year 1, sitting and learning behind two seasoned veterans in Jimmy G and Hoyer.