Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, we look at a final projection for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
Running Backs (4): Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Jakob Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders got the news they had been waiting for on Saturday, as star running back Josh Jacobs signed a one-year deal with the team. Jacobs had been holding out all summer, and his arrival means the Raiders are at full strength on offense entering the 2023 regular season.
Zamir White should be the RB2, and Ameer Abdullah is likely to beat out Brandon Bolden as the third running back. Jakob Johnson returns as the Raiders fullback.
Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett
The wide receiver group in Las Vegas should be a special one this season, as the Raiders have the best wideout in football in Davante Adams. Jakobi Meyers is an outstanding wideout as well, and a healthy Hunter Renfrow should go back to being one of the more dynamic slot wide receivers in the NFL.
DeAndre Carter and Tre Tucker should handle return duties, and I believe that Phillip Dorsett makes the 53-man roster as well. Tucker has proven to be a real weapon this summer, and could flourish in Year 1.
Tight Ends (3): Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Cole Fotheringham
Michael Mayer is likely to be the team's TE1 in Week 1, or at least at some point this season, though Austin Hooper is a very capable veteran tight end. Cole Fotheringham has done enough in my opinion to win the TE3 job, though either Jesper Horsted or Jacob Hollister could be in the mix for that as well when all is said and done.
The Raiders are replacing Darren Waller this offseason, and this trio is talented enough to do it.