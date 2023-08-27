Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, we look at a final projection for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Greg Van Roten, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Dalton Wagner, McClendon Curtis, Justin Herron
This is where things really start to get interesting, as the battle for starting jobs along the Raiders offensive line have raged on all summer long. The competition is so fierce that we could see two new starters for the Raiders in 2023 despite the fact that the team brought back the entire starting offensive line from a year ago.
Kolton Miller returns at left tackle and he is one of the best in the game at his position, while both Andre James and Dylan Parham will return to the middle of the Raiders offensive line. Greg Van Roten has been good enough to unseat Alex Bars at one of the offensive guard spots, while I believe Jermaine Eluemenor should return as the team's right tackle in 2023.
Eluemunor had to stave off undrafted rookie Dalton Wagner, and second-year man Thayer Munford Jr. this summer, and I believe both make the team. Fellow undrafted rookie McClendon Curtis has shown enough force to be a backup for the Raiders, while Justin Herron makes it as a veteran presence.