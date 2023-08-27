Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, we look at a final projection for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Defensive Tackles (5): Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Byron Young, Nesta Jade-Silvera, Neil Farrell Jr.
The Raiders defensive line will go a long way in deciding whether or not the defense as a whole can step up in 2023. The defensive tackle spots should be manned by veterans Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols, though there are some young and talented players behind them looking to make an impact.
One name to keep an eye on is Nesta Jade-Silvera, who was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders this NFL Draft season. He is not going to be around if the Raiders try to sign him to the practice squad, as he is too good, so he should make the roster over a few of the veterans.
Defensive Ends (5): Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, Jordan Willis
Tyree Wilson is healthy and ready to wreck havoc on the rest of the NFL, and he looked like a dominant figure on Saturday night. Wilson basically picked up an NFL offensive tackle and threw him into the quarterback, so we can imagine what he is going to bring to this defense as a rookie.
Maxx Crosby is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, and he could be in for a season that sees him win Defensive Player of the Year. Chandler Jones is looking to bounce back in 2023, and Malcolm Koonce has been one of the more impressive Raiders defenders all summer long.