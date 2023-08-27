Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, we look at a final projection for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Linebackers (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Drake Thomas, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney
The play of the linebacker corps has been better than expected this summer, and Drake Thomas should make the roster after his strong efforts in all three preseason games. Amari Burney, a sixth-round pick in 2023, also looks the part of an NFL linebacker, while Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Luke Masterson should be the three starters.
Spillane was the key free agent get for the Raiders at the position, and the coaching staff has decided that Deablo will wear the green dot and call plays. This was a position group that was seen as a major weakness going into training camp, but has come out as one that may have more depth than we could have hoped for.
Cornerbacks (6): Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson
The cornerback room for the Raiders could be the best the team has had in years, as former All-Pro Marcus Peters joins the group for the 2023 NFL season. Jakorian Bennett has looked like a starter all summer long, and the hope is that Nate Hobbs looks more like the player he was as a rookie in 2021.
There should be a number of veterans rounding out the position group in 2023, including Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., and Brandon Facyson. All told, this is a deep group at the position, and could be a lot better than advertised when all is said and done.