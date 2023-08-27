Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, we look at a final projection for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Safeties (4): Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Isaiah Pola-Mao
The safety position in Las Vegas could actually be a strength for the Raiders this season. The arrival of Marcus Epps, fresh off an appearance in the Super Bowl, has helped Trevon Moehrig along, and hopefully, he can revert to the player he was during the 2021 NFL season.
Christopher Smith II is a 2023 draft pick, and a former All-American at Georgia, while Isaiah Pola-Mao had the most impressive summer of all the safeties on the Raiders roster. He has earned his spot, and likely makes it over special teams ace Roderic Teamer, who could sneak onto the roster as well.
Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
The Raiders have arguably the best kicker in the entire NFL on their roster, and on Saturday, all Daniel Carlson did was boot a 62-yard field goal against the Dallas Cowboys. Carlson has been quite the addition since arriving in Las Vegas, and remains a key weapon for the Silver and Black.
AJ Cole will once again assume punting duties, and like Carlson, is one of the best young players at his position in football. Jacob Bobenmoyer will replace Trent Sieg as the team's long-snapper, and has looked good all summer long in that position.