Las Vegas Raiders can flip the script on their 2023 NFL season starting vs Packers
The Las Vegas Raiders enter a crucial 3-game stretch to their 2023 NFL season Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.
By Brad Weiss
On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the Green Bay Packers in a Monday Night Football matchup inside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders go into this game riding a three-game losing streak, but they can flip the script on their 2023 NFL season with a victory against Jordan Love and company in Week 5.
Las Vegas opened the 2023 season with a win in Denver, as Jimmy Garoppolo did enough to secure victory No. 1 for him in the Silver and Black. Since then, however, it has been all downhill for Garoppolo and the Raiders, as he has missed one of the last three games, and the team has lost all three matchups.
However, all is not lost for the Silver and Black going into this one, as they have a crucial three-game stretch ahead of them. If they can go on a bit of a run right now, they could leave this three-game stretch with a 4-3 record, but they will have to play much more consistent on both sides of the ball to do so.
Raiders have three very winnable games ahead of them
Green Bay goes into this game with a 2-2 record, but Love is a young quarterback making his first starts at the NFL level. Like the Raiders, they have been up-and-down all season long as well, and could easily get picked off playing on the road in primetime in Week 5.
The Raiders next two opponents after the Packers are the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, two more teams Las Vegas have a very good chance in beating. The Patriots were throttled by a Derek Carr-led New Orleans Saints team in Week 5, getting shutout at home, while many consider the Chicago Bears to be the worst overall team in the league this season.
Las Vegas has been a wildly inconsistent team all season long, which makes this game on Monday a very important one. If they can go on a bit of a run here, beating three sub-par teams, they could build come confidence going into a tough matchup with the Detroit Lions down the road.
Both New York teams come after the Lions game, and those two teams have been terrible as well this season, so the time is now for Josh McDaniels to turn this season around. If the Raiders cannot win more than they lose across the next six games, McDaniels may not make it the rest of the season.