3 former Raiders players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish stayed
By Ryan Heckman
Two more players the Raiders won't miss
Hunter Renfrow, WR
This doesn't necessarily mean the Raiders didn't think Hunter Renfrow was a bad player. In fact, it's just the opposite. This situation is more of a self-inflicted wound for Las Vegas. After Renfrow broke out for his 103-catch, 1,038 yards and nine touchdown season, he was given a 2-year extension worth roughly $32 million.
The problem was, Las Vegas then went out and signed Jakobi Meyers to take over his role the next year. It didn't make any sense. The Raiders were then stuck trying to figure out if they could trade him. Spoiler: it was never going to happen. Now, they opted to cut ties and their losses.
Josh Jacobs, RB
He might have been the heart and soul of the offense, but Josh Jacobs also played the most replaceable position in football. Signing a pretty big contract with the Packers was good to see for Jacobs, but fans should be thrilled the Raiders didn't pay that kind of money (four years, $48 million).
The Raiders will be just fine using Zamir White, maybe Alexander Mattison and could still draft a running back. Fans shouldn't worry one bit about Jacobs' absence.