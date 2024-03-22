3 former Raiders players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish stayed
By Ryan Heckman
Two Raiders we wish would've stuck around
Jermaine Eluemunor, OT
Last season, Jermaine Eluemunor was more than serviceable as the Raiders' starting right tackle. At the moment, they don't necessarily have a long-term answer here. Is it Thayer Munford? I'm not so sure. The fact Eluemunor signed such a modest deal with the New York Giants might make some fans wonder why the team didn't retain him. Two years and $14 million for a guy who played over 900 snaps last season and was especially strong in the run game? That's not too shabby.
Derek Carr, QB
I'm going to break the rule, here, and go back another year further. Just because fans won't miss Garoppolo doesn't mean the quarterback situation is fixed. So, at this very moment, yes, we miss Derek Carr. The Raiders' quarterback situation is not solved. If it were, then this wouldn't be a conversation.
The way Las Vegas allowed Carr to leave will likely forever puzzle Raiders fans. It just doesn't sit well with many of them. You're taking one of the most prominent players in franchise history and essentially kicking him to the curb. Fast forward a year later, and your team has absolutely zero answer at the most important position in the game.
So, yeah, I think it's fair to break the rule and go back a year further. Carr is dearly missed. And until this team figures out the quarterback position, he'll continue to be missed.