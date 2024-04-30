3 other free agents Raiders can sign after Michael Gallup
By Ryan Heckman
Following the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders got right back to work in filling out their roster.
When the dust settled on Monday, Las Vegas went out and added veteran free agent wide receiver Michael Gallup on a 1-year deal worth up to $3 million.
It's an outstanding value for a guy who has the ability to become a viable WR3 for this offense, and at the very least, a strong WR4 behind Tre Tucker. With Gallup signed now, the Raiders should move on to other positions that could still use a bit more depth after the draft.
Which free agents could the Raiders still target after signing Michael Gallup?
Xavien Howard, CB
Maybe one of the biggest names still available is former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Recently, Howard told teams that he had been fully cleared after dealing with a foot injury, and he's ready to continue his career. The 4-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 10 interceptions and 20 pass breakups back in 2020 en route to an All Pro selection.
Las Vegas' cornerback room is far from a finished product at this point, and if they were going to get a healthy Howard, still at only 30 years old, the secondary would be greatly improved. A 1-year "prove it" deal or even a 3-year, incentive-based deal could be in play here.
Justin Simmons, S
The Raiders' safety room could afford another competitive player to come in and potentially give a guy like Marcus Epps a push. Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is still available in an offseason that saw many notable veteran safeties released. The former third-round pick back in 2016 is coming off his second Pro Bowl season last year and would give this defense quite the lift if he were to earn the starting gig.
Emmanuel Ogbah, DE
Las Vegas might still benefit from adding another pass rusher to the fold, and bringing in a former teammate of newly-signed Christian Wilkins could be a viable route. Emmanuel Ogbah played the last four seasons in Miami alongside Wilkins and could reunite with the stud defensive tackle in Las Vegas.
Ogbah's best years came in 2020 and 2021 when he finished with 9.0 sacks in each season, but he's totaled just 6.5 in the past two seasons. Still, the veteran would be a solid addition to a room that could use another competitive name.