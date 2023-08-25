Las Vegas Raiders: 3 fringe players who are worth keeping on the 2023 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have to set their 53-man roster next week, and here are three fringe players worth keeping on the roster.
By Nick Popio
We're now just days away from the roster cut-down deadline and the Las Vegas Raiders have some difficult choices to make. Some players are stepping up and stealing a spot from others, while some are in danger of having to try out for another team or call it quits altogether.
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have dominated the NFL landscape during the preseason, and some media pundits actually feel they could be better than expected this season. Dave Ziegler has done a nice job of injecting talent into this roster, and there are certain to be some incredible battles for roster spots when all is said and done.
Entering the final preseason game, many players will only have a few more opportunities to prove they should be with the team Week 1 against the Denver Broncos in the regular season. The Raiders have a ton of players who are locks to make the roster, but there are also some guys who stand firmly on the cut line.
Here are three Raiders who need a strong preseason finale to survive the dreaded day on Tuesday, August 29th.