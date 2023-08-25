Las Vegas Raiders: 3 fringe players who are worth keeping on the 2023 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have to set their 53-man roster next week, and here are three fringe players worth keeping on the roster.
By Nick Popio
Dalton Wagner
The monstrous Wagner is off to a good start to his pro career. He's been playing backup behind Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford in the lineup. He's currently in a battle for the fourth tackle spot behind those two and Kolton Miller.
Brandon Parker was in the rotation too until he got hurt and the Raiders waived him.
Tackles like Wagner don't grow on trees though. His fame is rare and learning both tackle positions would be wise if he wants to stick around in the big leagues. Wagner may even remind some of Robert Gallery because of his hair and similar size. Gallery was a bust at tackle, but did an admirable job when he was moved to guard.
Putting Wagner up against Maxx Crosby everyday in practice, just like Eluemunor and Munford, can either make them or break them. So far this preseason his performance was better when playing the 49ers, then the Rams. Eluemunor got some time at left tackle just in case something happens to Miller so if Wagner doesn't show enough then they'll cut him or keep Justin Herron instead.