Las Vegas Raiders at full strength for 2023 with the return of Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders got Josh Jacobs back on Saturday, and are now at full strength heading into the 2023 regular season.
By Brad Weiss
On Saturday morning, the biggest news surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders was the fact that the team had their 2023 preseason finale tonight. The Raiders have been outstanding during the preseason, running their record to 2-0, while outscoring their opponents by a score of 68-24.
Still, something was missing, and that something was star running back Josh Jacobs, who had yet to report to the team. After not signing his franchise tag, Jacobs was without a contract this summer, but all of that changed on Saturday.
Jacobs signed a one-year/$12 million contract with the Raiders, and should be ready to go as the team prepares for their Week 1 regular season matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Raiders getting Josh Jacobs back changes everything
While Zamir White has played well this offseason, he is no replacement for what Josh Jacobs can do with a football in his hands. Last season, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards, as the veteran running back put together the best rushing season we have seen from a Raiders running back in forty years.
The hope is that with Jacobs back in the fold, and with Jimmy Garoppolo as the quarterback instead of Derek Carr, the Raiders can have a bit more consistency in Josh McDaniels's offense. McDaniels and Jimmy G have a great relationship, and based on Jacobs's production last season, it is clear the head coach knows how to get the best out of him.
McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler now have all the pieces in place to rebound from a six-win season a year ago. The Raiders do not have high expectations from the national media, but they have shocked with their play this summer, and now have their star running back in the fold for the 2023 campaign.
It remains to be seen what will happen with Jacobs and the Raiders in the future, but for 2023, the Raiders have their RB1 ready to go.