Las Vegas Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Surprises
The Raiders took on the Giants this weekend and beat an ailing team that lost their quarterback, but the Raiders should temper their expectations moving forward.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders Offensive line gave up zero sacks
The Raiders gave up plenty of sacks the past few weeks and this week they gave up zero. This gives confidence to the rookie as he's going through his reads that he can be protected. Granted, the Giants defense is one of the worst when it comes to pass rushing but anyone at the NFL level can beat anyone on any day.
Now this could be because the Raiders focused more on the running game rather than on the passing game, but still in 25 dropbacks, the rookie relied on his offensive line to protect him.
Raiders defense gets 8 sacks and 2 turnovers
The entire season we have seen the Raiders steadily improve from week to week, and in Week 9, they appeared to put it all together. The Raiders defense got 8 sacks and forced 2 turnovers to keep the Giants off the field as much as possible.
While the Giants still won the time of possession by a few minutes, the Raiders didn't beak and never gave up the big play on their way to the win.