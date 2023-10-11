Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers 2023 Week 5: Things We Learned
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night 17-13, and here is what we learned from victory No. 2 of the 2023 season.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers have both already had rollercoaster-type seasons to begin the year. The Packers are no slouch, as their offense came into this game averaging almost 26 points a game.
The Packers defense is also solid. The Raiders came into this game not even scoring 20 points yet, and they still didn’t. But they won, and that’s what matters. So, what did we learn in this game about the Raiders? Let’s take a close look at a few things.
Raiders Defense Is The Best It Has Been In A Long Time
The Raiders defense has been historically bad for about 20 years straight. This year though, so far, they’re currently ranked middle of the pack, ranking 16th in total defense after the first five weeks. Which is a huge improvement regardless from where they usually are, which is near the bottom, if not all the way at the bottom.
The Raiders forced three turnovers, all interceptions against the Packers on Monday night. The last time the Raiders forced three turnovers? A little over 7 years ago, in a 17-10 week 3 win over the Titans on September 25th, 2016.
The Raiders have forced four total turnovers in the last two games after having none the first three games. Is the defense finally turning around, and hitting their stride at the right time? Only time will tell, but right now, it doesn’t seem as far fetched as it did just two weeks ago, so we will see as the season continues.