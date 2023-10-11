Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers 2023 Week 5: Things We Learned
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night 17-13, and here is what we learned from victory No. 2 of the 2023 season.
Offense Has To Eliminate Turnovers And Start To Produce More Points
Who would have thought, an offense with the reigning rushing leader in RB Josh Jacobs, on top of one of, if not THE best wide receiver in the NFL in Davante Adams, plus other pretty solid players such as QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers and WR Hunter Renfrow, would be one of the worst in the NFL?
As of right now, they are.
It’s only five weeks in, but they have to figure it out. The offense is supposed to be the juggernaut of the team, especially after the Raiders spent a total of 102M this offseason on this offense. What do they need to do to figure it out? Simple, really. Play smarter.
And it starts with coaching and the offensive line. It doesn’t matter who is at quarterback if they don’t have time to throw or make good decisions, and the play-calling has to be better. There’s a lot of room for improvement, but Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is supposed to be an “Offensive Guru."
When the Raiders get opportunities to score, a lot of times so far this year, they’re missing out on a lot of points and not scoring when they get the chance as often as they’d like. Execution needs to be better going forward.