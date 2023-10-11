Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers 2023 Week 5: Things We Learned
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night 17-13, and here is what we learned from victory No. 2 of the 2023 season.
The Run Game Is Starting To Open Up
It has been a very frustrating start to the season for the NFL’s reigning rushing leader. Last season, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 TD’s. This season he has rushed for 235 yards and two TD’s in five games.
Both touchdowns coming within the last two weeks.
He had his worst game of his whole career this year, and one of the worst games for a RB in NFL history when he rushed for a total of literally -2 yards against Buffalo, although he only carried the ball nine times, but that’s still unacceptable. It’s not exactly Jacobs’ fault though, really. It’s the offensive line. The offensive line also needs to protect the quarterback and stop allowing so many sacks. The last three games though, the run game is starting to really open up.
On top of that, the Raiders have four very winnable games coming up, all against teams whom have not been very good against the run so far. This will be a great chance for the Raiders to figure out the run game and improve the offense overall. Only time will tell, but if the Raiders can figure it out and build on this win and keep improving in all areas, they could end up being much better than many expected them to be going forward.