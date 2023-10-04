Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers: Early Week 5 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers will meet up on Monday night, and here are the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the Green Bay Packers in Davante Adams's first game against his former team. Adams emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his time in Green Bay, and will be looking to have a big game against many players he used to share the field with.
Like the Raiders, Green Bay is coming off a tough divisional loss, as they were beaten on Thursday night by the Detroit Lions. That means they have had more than enough time to rest up and get ready for the Raiders, who are reeling after three straight losses.
This one has the potential to be a very close contest, and it will really come do to which defense does a better job against two offenses that have been up and down this season.
Raiders vs Packers odds for 2023 NFL Week 5
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are home underdogs in this one, as they are getting 1.5 points from the Packers. Getting the 5.5 points will come in at -105, while giving the 1.5 points, in other words, taking the Packers against the spread, the odds will be -115.
The over/under for the contest is set at 44.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -110 odds, and the under coming in at -110 as well. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +110, which means a $100 bet will win $105.00, while a $100 bet on the Packers straight up will come in at -130, or $100 wins you $76.92.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Packers prediction for 2023 NFL Week 5
This is a tough one to predict, especially early on in the week as we still do not know who the starting quarterback will be for the Raiders. However, with the Raiders playing at home, and desperately needing a win, I like their chances against an up-and-coming Green Bay Packers team.
Jordan Love has flashed some signs that he could be a special quarterback, but Maxx Crosby should be able to get him off his mark in this one. The Raiders defense stood tall against a much better quarterback in Justin Herbert last weekend, and I feel they should be able to force a few turnovers against a kid making his fifth NFL start.
If they can get to Love early, they should be able to do enough to hold on for a close victory Monday night.
Final Score: Raiders 27, Packers 24