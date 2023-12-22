Las Vegas Raiders could finally have health on their side in Week 16
The Las Vegas Raiders have been battling injuries all season long, but they could be getting healthy at the right time heading down the stretch.
By Brad Weiss
Going into their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders were without a few key pieces on the offensive side of the ball. While Kolton Miller had been dealing with a shoulder injury for quite some time, and he would miss the game, two other starters were forced to sit out the 63-21 victory over the team's division rival.
Center Andre James was ruled out of that matchup, leaving the Raiders with only sixty percent of their starting offensive line, but the biggest blow came at running back. After being injured in the team's 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Jacobs could not go on a short week playing on Thursday night, leaving the Raiders very light at running back.
In the end, it did not matter, as the Raiders played their best game of the season, and had one of the more dominant efforts we have seen in team history. On the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs loom, a team that has owned this matchup for quite some time, but the Raiders could be a lot healthier going into this one.
Raiders expected to get Miller and Jacobs back in Week 16
Speaking earlier in the week, Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce stated that if he was a betting man, that Jacobs and Miller would be back in the lineup in Week 16. That is great news for the Raiders run game, and it will certainly bolster the team upfront along the offensive line.
With Miller returning, you have to think the Raiders will take a long look at Thayer Munford Jr. remaining in the starting lineup on the right side. Munford dominated in the team's victory against the Chargers, and is looking more and more like an every week NFL starter at this point.
The return of Jacobs is huge, as the Raiders are going to want to focus on the run game to keep the Chiefs offense off the field. If he is back to 100 percent, you can expect a steady dose of No. 8 against this team's hated rival on Christmas Day.