3 hidden gem free agents the Raiders can still sign
- Some help on the OL
- Bolster the run defense
- A sneaky RB
By Ryan Heckman
2. Chris Wormley, DL
Up front on defense, the Raiders should at least be phenomenal at pass rusher, on paper. With Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones and the rookie, Tyree Wilson, they have a trio of scary edge defenders. If all goes right with those three, the Raiders could have one of the best pass rushes in all of football this season.
On the interior, though, is where they could still use a little help. Right now, the Raiders are going to be starting Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery. Neither one of them graded out positively last season, with Tillery especially struggling against the run -- and I mean, really struggling.
Veteran free agent Chris Wormley is closing in on turning 30 years old, but is coming off a season that saw him excel against the run, earning a grade of 78.2 and 74.3 overall, via Pro Football Focus. He was credited with 15 stops in 13 games, playing 144 run defense snaps. That's a pretty solid percentage, all things considered, for a non-starter.
At the very least, Wormley deserves a shot to impress this Raiders team and compete for some playing time. This defense will need all the help they can get, again, in a division featuring a couple of potent offenses like Kansas City and Los Angeles.