3 hidden gem free agents the Raiders can still sign
- Some help on the OL
- Bolster the run defense
- A sneaky RB
By Ryan Heckman
3. Caleb Huntley, RB
Finally, we look at a running back the Raiders could bring in if they aren't so confident in Zamir White's ability to back up Josh Jacobs. White was a guy the Raiders, and fans, were pretty excited about after the draft last year. But, he hasn't quite popped yet as a pro, and needless to say the Raiders' run game probably would have been in trouble if the Josh Jacobs situation never got figured out.
Enter Caleb Huntley, an unsung hero from the Atlanta Falcons' dominant rushing attack last season. He wasn't the main guy, by any means, but he still earned a fair share of work. Huntley rushed 76 times for 366 yards (an average of 4.8 yards per carry) while 18 of those carries went for a first down.
That type of percentage and positive type plays is why he was able to earn such an iimpressive 86.9 overall grade last season via Pro Football Focus. If Huntley was signed, he would immediately become a better backup option than White, and also put pressure on the former fourth-round pick to step it up if he truly wants a bigger role in the future.