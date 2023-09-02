Las Vegas Raiders: Historic milestones in reach for Josh Jacobs in 2023
Josh Jacobs is set to have a historic season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.
By Daniel Davis
Las Vegas Raiders: Historic milestones in reach for Josh Jacobs in 2023
Scrimmage Yards
Josh Jacobs joined Marcus Allen in 2022 as the only Raiders running backs to gain 2,000 scrimmage yards. Marcus Allen gained 2,314 scrimmage yards in 1985 cementing himself as one of the greatest of all time.
Jacobs has the chance to be the only Raider to do it twice in 2023.
If Jacobs gains 2,000 scrimmage yards he will be the sixth player in NFL history to do it at least two years in a row. He will join Marshall Faulk, Priest Holmes, Walter Payton, Tiki Barber, and LaDainian Tomlinson. Faulk did it four years in a row and Priest Holmes did it twice as well.
Jacobs also needs just 1,200 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns to become the seventh fifth player to reach these marks. He will join Ezekiel Elliott, Randy Moss, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Ricky Watters as the only players to do so.