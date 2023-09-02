Las Vegas Raiders: Historic milestones in reach for Josh Jacobs in 2023
Josh Jacobs is set to have a historic season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.
By Daniel Davis
Las Vegas Raiders: Historic milestones in reach for Josh Jacobs in 2023
Touchdowns in first five seasons
Jacobs needs just seven rushing touchdowns to become the seventh player in NFL history to score at least seven rushing touchdowns in his first 5 seasons. He will join Jim Brown, Nick Chubb, Walter Payton, Adrian Peterson, Emmitt Smith, and LaDainian Tomlinson as well.
Four of the six on the list have gold jackets in the Hall of Fame and Nick Chubb and Adrian Peterson aren't slouches either.
With the offensive line and the weapons the Raiders have this season, I don't see any way Jacobs won't reach this milestone.
Another fun fact about Jacobs is he has yet to score a receiving touchdown for the Raiders so how about we change that this season?
Six Games of 2+ rushing touchdowns
Jacobs needs just six games of 2+ rushing touchdowns to tie Emmitt Smith at 17 in his first five seasons.
Jacobs can add another accolade to his already great career by getting at least two touchdowns in a game to get to 17 and if he gets seven he will break the record. The Raiders offense has a chance to be great and Jacobs is the key to it.
Josh Jacobs will look to be great this season and the Raiders offense can help support him.