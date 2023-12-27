Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts: Early Week 17 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
After two straight divisional wins, the Las Vegas Raiders go into their Week 17 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts still alive in the AFC Playoff race. Their chances to go to the playoffs went from 1 percent to 14 percent after their Christmas Day victory on the road against Kansas City, but they still have a long way to go if they hope to punch their ticket to the postseason for the second time in three years.
Here, we look at the early odds for their Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and give a mid-week prediction.
Raiders at Colts early odds for 2023 NFL Week 17
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are road underdogs in this one to start the betting week, as they are getting 3.5 points from the Colts. Getting the points will come in at -110, while taking the 3.5 points, in other words taking the Raiders against the spread, the odds will be -110 as well.
The over/under for the contest is set at 43.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -110 odds, and the under coming in at -110 as well. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +152, while a moneyline bet on the Colts straight up will come in at -180.
Raiders at Colts early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 17
The Raiders are red-hot going into this matchup on the road, but the defense will have to step up once again if they hope to take the Colts down at home. Jonathan Taylor is an outstanding running back for the Colts, and returned from injury this past week, although it did not help the Colts overcome the Atlanta Falcons on the road.
In fact, the Falcons dominated the Colts in all aspects of the game, and with a loss to the Raiders on Sunday, the Colts playoff chances will take a huge hit. Gardner Minshew has been solid this season for Indianapolis in place of the injured Antony Richardson, but I believe the Raiders pass rush will give him fits in this one.
In the end, I like the Raiders to dominate on the defensive side of the ball, and the offense to make just enough adjustments to come away with a victory on the road. Much like 2021, a late-season victory against the Colts could springboard the Raiders to the playoffs.
Final Score: Raiders 27, Colts 17