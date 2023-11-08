Las Vegas Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: 3 Raiders to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10. Here are three Raiders to keep an eye on.
By Daniel Davis
Week 10 brings a Sunday Night Football battle for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcome the New York Jets to Allegiant Stadium. The Jets are coming off a thumping at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 9, while the Raiders dominated the Jets Metlife Stadium roomates, the New York Giants.
It has been a weird season for the Jets, as Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive, and it was supposed to signal the end of their season. However, the Jets defense is outstanding, and while the offense is one of the worst in the league, they have been able to hover around .500 for most of the 2023 campaign.
On the Las Vegas side, the team seems to have finally found its stride. Las Vegas has put Antonio Pierce in place as the head of the team and last week seemed to get back to the Raiders football we all know and love. Josh Jacobs had a pair of touchdowns and almost 100 yards and Aidan O'Connell looked good in his second NFL start.
The defense also got 8 sacks and forced two turnovers leading the way for domination at home against a bad Giants team.
With that said, here are 3 Raiders to watch this week against the Jets.