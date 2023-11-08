Las Vegas Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: 3 Raiders to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10. Here are three Raiders to keep an eye on.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders Pass Rush
The Raiders defense gave up just 6 points, the lowest of the season, last week against the Giants. This week, the Raiders are taking on a Jets team that has atrocious on offense in recent weeks, and looked completely lost in their game against the Chargers in Week 9.
As the NFL season ticks on, it is clear that the Jets have a serious problem at quarterback when it comes to Zach Wilson. This week, the Raiders defense needs to get to the passer and put some pressure on Wilson, as the Jets have been historically bad passing the football in 2023.
Wilson has been awful these past few weeks, but the Jets defense has kept them in the game. Another big issue the Jets have had on offense is their third-down percentages, so the Raiders need to dial up the pass rush in these pressure situations.
This week, the Raiders pass rush including Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson need to get to work against the Jets.