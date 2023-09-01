Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to prove haters "wrong" this season
The Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr this offseason, and Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping to prove them right for doing so.
By Daniel Davis
Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to get on the field for the Las Vegas Raiders and prove the haters wrong. After a less-than-ideal exit from San Francisco, Garoppolo is ready to get back on the field with his former offensive coordinator from New England and now Head Coach Josh McDaniels.
Jimmy G is coming to Las Vegas after a few good years in San Francisco, one that culminated in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Despite the critcism, Garoppolo has played solid in the past few years going back to his days in New Engald as well.
"Honestly, it’s kinda of one of those things where if you don’t got anyone hating on you, you’re not doing anything. It's a blessing in disguise having those people hate on you, and it pushes you a little bit more. When no one’s talking about you, that’s when you should be worried. When things aren’t going great, and you start getting pushed to the wayside."- Jimmy Garoppolo on his haters
Garoppolo also expressed his desire to keep getting better every year and how competition makes you better in the NFL, especially with rookie Adrian O'Connell shining in the preseason.
"What you’ve done is the past is cool, some cool highlights to look on and look at when you’re old and gray, each year, you’ve got to prove yourself, especially in the NFL. It’s such a competitive league. There’s only 32 guys that do what we do as a quarterback. There’s always someone trying to take your spot. So I think nothing’s going to be given to you. That’s one thing I love about this building: Nothing’s going to be given to you. You gotta go out there and earn it every day."- Jimmy Garoppolo on the past
Raiders have surrounded Jimmy G with elite talent
This year, however, he has the best receiver he has played with with Davante Adams. Adams is coming off a 1,400+ season with Derek Carr who is now with the Saints.
"Tae’s been incredible. I’ve never seen something like that on the field before. His athleticism, his knowledge of the game, how he talked about it, it’s really cool. …Each day we’ve grown and grown. It’s a relationship that I’m really enjoying."- Jimmy Garoppolo on Davante Adams
In addition to Adams, the Raiders have arguably the best young running back in the game in Josh Jacobs, who is back with the team after a long holdout this summer. Jacobs led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards last season, so he will certainly be a security blanket for the veteran signal-caller.
Also, outside of Adams at the wideout spot, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers are both guys who have done some incredible things at the position at the NFL level.
This year the AFC West is one of the most competitve divisions in football. The Chiefs are coming off their Super Bowl win, the Chargers have paid their quarterback and have an improved defense, and the Broncos hired new head coach Sean Payton who immediately turned the team around in his favor.