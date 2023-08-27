What Josh Jacobs return means to the Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders All-Pro running back is returning at exactly the right time.
By CJ Errickson
Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs reunited after a rocky offseason. After two months of holding out from mandatory activities, the two sides agreed on a one-year contract that effectively replaces the franchise tag and tender Jacobs refused to sign.
This news means the Silver and Black's star back will be ready to go for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos. While many assumed that the two sides would eventually come to an agreement, the timing and significance of the All-Pro back's return means more than meets the eye.