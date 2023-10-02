Josh McDaniels' playcalling dooms Raiders in Aidan O'Connell's Week 4 debut
The Las Vegas Raiders fall to 1-3 after a rollercoaster of an afternoon against their division rival - the L.A. Chargers.
By CJ Errickson
From the first offensive series for the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Josh McDaniels picked up where he left off in Week 3. Two predictable run plays on first and second down left a third and long for Aidan O' Connell's first NFL pass attempt.
Ultimately, it led to former Raider Khalil Mack's first of six sacks on the afternoon.
As seen above, the questionable decision-making and playcalling continue a trend from last week. In Week 3, McDaniels attempted a field goal down eight rather than go for the touchdown inside the 10 yard-line with less than four minutes to go in the game.
This in and of itself sends a message that there is a lack of situational awareness. Additionally, it sends undertones of not trusting your players. This week, the trainwreck of McDaniels' playcalling and decision-making against the L.A. Chargers continued, and it ultimately ruined a rookie quarterbacks debut.