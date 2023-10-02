Josh McDaniels' playcalling dooms Raiders in Aidan O'Connell's Week 4 debut
The Las Vegas Raiders fall to 1-3 after a rollercoaster of an afternoon against their division rival - the L.A. Chargers.
By CJ Errickson
The Raiders defense gave Josh McDaniels the opportunity to win in the end.
Despite a 21-point deficit coming out of halftime, Maxx Crosby and the Raider defense came through with pressure, sacks, and the team's first generated turnover of the season.
In addition to that Tre'von Moehrig interception, Patrick Graham's unit also stonewalled the L.A. Chargers on one of the most pivotal fourth downs of the game.
The stage was set for Aidan O'Connell and the offense to generate a drive to tie the game up - which they were doing. Davante Adams returned to the game in the second half and showed no signs of being slowed down by an earlier injury as he was the go-to target on the Raiders' final offensive drive and was doing what All-Pro wide receivers do.
With first and goal from the Chargers' three-yard line - Josh McDaniels drew up the worst play possible - again. On the previous offensive drive, the offense ran the same rollout in the redzone with no success. McDaniels elected to dial it up again, and this time, Asante Samuel Jr. read the play from the snap.
Instead of rushing the ball with Josh Jacobs, who had his best game of the season - the Silver and Black's coach tried to outsmart the competition when they knew what was coming. The interception killed the Raiders' valiant comeback attempt, and now the team sits at 1-3 at the bottom of the AFC West with the Denver Broncos.
The bottom line is that the coaching staff has made egregious decisions and shows no sense of urgency when the game is on the line. Instead of trusting their players, they would try and trust their scheme in a terrible attempt at reading the room of what opposing defenses are sending. The lack of trust in the coaching staff could unravel from the fanbase to the locker room. With three losses, tensions will undoubtedly be mounting, and the team does not need any more distractions than they already have.