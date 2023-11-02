Las Vegas Raiders: Why Josh McDaniels was the wrong choice all along
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hitting the reset button at head coach and general manager after the failed Josh McDaniels Experiment.
By Daniel Davis
The end of the road for the Raiders and McDaniels
The final view Raider fans will have of Josh is the fear in his eyes walking off the field after an embarrassing loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football.
Overall, McDaniels is 20-33 in his head coaching career and two failed stints should lead anyone logical person to deduce he is not a good fit as a head coach. As the Raiders look forward into the future, one can only question what happened.
How does a team go from making the Wild Card, to overhauling the roster and being one of the worst teams in the NFL in just two years? What led to the downfall? Was it the ignorance of the defensive talent? Was the unwillingness to use Hunter Renfrow? Was it poor leadership on Dave Ziegler's part?
Whatever the cause, the Raiders are 3-5 and will once again turn the page at the head coaching position for the remainder of the season. Interm head coach Antonio Pierce has also announced the team will be moving forward with Adian O'Connell as their quarterback as they enter this new phase.
Whoever Mark Davis hires next needs to hit.
Let the Broncos, the Colts, and the Raiders be a cautionary tale to anyone willing to hire Josh McDaniels as a head coach. Josh McDaniels was the wrong fit from the start, and it's time Mark Davis quit getting flashy hires and find someone who possesses the kind of passion for the game like we saw from Rich Bisaccia at the end of the 2021 regular season.
That was a coach the players could rally around, and hopefully, Pierce is that kind of guy as well.