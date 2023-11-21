Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Early Week 12 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and here is the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
In their final game before the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to division rival Kansas City inside Allegiant Stadium in Week 12. Both teams are coming off losses in this one, as the Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins 20-13 on Sunday morning, while the Chiefs were beaten at home in a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-17.
Here, we look at the early odds for this matchup, and give a mid-week prediction.
Raiders vs Chiefs early odds for 2023 NFL Week 12
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are severe home underdogs in this one to start the betting week, as they are getting 9.5 points from the Chiefs. Getting the points will come in at -110, while giving the 9.5 points, in other words taking the Chiefs against the spread, the odds will be -110 as well.
The over/under for the contest is set at 44.0 points currently, with the over coming in at -110 odds, and the under coming in at -110 as well. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +350, which means a $100 bet will win $350.00 while a $100 bet on the Chiefs straight up will come in at -450, or $100 wins you $22.22.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Chiefs early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 12
It has been since the 2020 NFL season that the Raiders have been able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a game, so there are not high expectations in this one. However, the Chiefs look very beatable this season despite their 7-3 record, and they really struggled on offense against the Eagles on Monday night.
Kansas City will be heading to Las Vegas on a short week, and that should play to the Raiders advantage. In addition, the Raiders defense has looked a lot better as of late, so the hope is the offense can catch up and the team can move to .500 before entering the bye week.
There are very winnable games after the bye week, but the Raiders must get to .500 if they hope to stay alive in the AFC Playoff race. I believe they take care of business against the Chiefs on Sunday, and while they may lose to them later in the year in Arrowhead, they should be able to notch win No. 6 in front of the home fans in Week 12.
Final Score: Raiders 21, Chiefs 20