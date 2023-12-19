Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Early Week 16 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, and here, we dive into the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
In a Christmas Day matchup inside Arrowhead Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Kansas City to take on their division rival in Week 16. It has been an up-and-down season for the Raiders, sitting at 6-8 and still technically alive in the AFC Playoff race as we head towards the final three games of the year.
For the Raiders, the hope is that they can get a bit healthier, as they had two starting offensive linemen out, and star running back Josh Jacobs their last time out against the Los Angeles Chargers. They will have ten days rest since that matchup, a game that saw them explode for 63 points thanks to dominant play in all facets of the game.
Here, we take a look at the early odds, and give an early prediction for this AFC West battle.
Raiders at Chiefs early odds for 2023 NFL Week 16
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are road underdogs in this one to start the betting week, as they are getting 10.0 points from the Chiefs. Giving the points will come in at -110, while taking the 10.0 points, in other words taking the Raiders against the spread, the odds will be -110 as well.
The over/under for the contest is set at 41.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -110 odds, and the under coming in at -110 as well. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +370, while a moneyline bet on the Chiefs is currently at -480.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders at Chiefs early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 16
Isiah Pacheco is likely to return for the Chiefs in this one, and he has been a thorn in the Raiders side when these two teams get together. While Kansas City sits atop the AFC West, they have looked beatable as of late, and will be going up against a Raiders defense that suddenly is ranked No. 9 in the NFL this season.
Aidan O'Connell bounced back from his worst NFL start to post one of his best this past week, and will be looking to keep the good times rolling in this one. The hope is that the Raiders can play the Chiefs tough for four quarters, as they got out to a hot start the last times these two teams linked up, but faded down the stretch.
In the end, I like the Raiders to put on a much better showing than they did a few weeks ago at home against the Chiefs, but this is too tall a mountain to climb this late in the season.
Final Score: Chiefs 28, Raiders 17