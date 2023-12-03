Las Vegas Raiders: 3 keys to make a run to the playoffs after the 2023 Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders will practically have to win out to make the playoffs, and here are three keys to making that happen after the Bye Week.
By Brad Weiss
At 5-5, the Las Vegas Raiders went into a two-game stretch against the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs with their season on the line. New interim head coach Antonio Pierce had led the team to two straight victories over the New York Giants and Jets, bringing the Raiders 2023 regular season back to life, but the Dolphins and Chiefs were much tougher opponents than the two New York teams who play their home games in New Jersey.
The first stop was South Beach, where the Miami Dolphins and their high-octane offense were waiting for the Silver and Black. After a slim loss to the Dolphins, the Raiders went home to try and beat divisional foe Kansas City, a team that had won 17 of the last 20 meetings between the AFC West rivals.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Chiefs once again had their number despite the fact that the Raiders had gotten out to a 14-0 lead against them. In the end, the Raiders dropped both games, and went into their bye week at 5-7, and seemingly dead in the AFC Playoff race for this season.
However, the AFC is wide open this season, and every week, we see teams struggle to try and cement their place as a Wild Card team. Now, with five games remaining, the Raiders will need almost a miracle to make the playoffs, but it is possible, and here is how they can do it.