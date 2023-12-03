Las Vegas Raiders: 3 keys to make a run to the playoffs after the 2023 Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders will practically have to win out to make the playoffs, and here are three keys to making that happen after the Bye Week.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs needs to go on an epic run at running back
The five teams ahead of the Raiders on the schedule are Minnesota, Indianapolis and all three AFC West teams, not an easy road at all. This season, the Raiders have done well when they establish the run game early, and we have seen some big efforts from Josh Jacobs through the first 12 games of the season.
A problem, however, has been the consistency when running the football, something that has to change for the Raiders down the stretch. Jacobs is one of the best young running backs in the NFL, but getting him going has been an issue at times, and that has led to the team relying too much on rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the passing attack.
For the Raiders to hang in against the rest of their schedule, the run game has to be a priority, and the offensive line has been playing better as of late. Las Vegas can beat all the team left on their schedule, but they cannot do it by leaning on O'Connell, who is still learning the NFL game, and is not yet established to take a team under his belt and win games.