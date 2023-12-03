Las Vegas Raiders: 3 keys to make a run to the playoffs after the 2023 Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders will practically have to win out to make the playoffs, and here are three keys to making that happen after the Bye Week.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders must play winning football for four quarters
Under Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have done a nice job getting out to hot starts, but have faded down the stretch on both sides of the ball. If Pierce hopes to keep the job in a permanent role going forward, the Raiders are going to have to get a better gameplan from the coaching staff, especially Pierce and offensive coordinator Bo Hardegeree.
As we stated earlier, the game against the Chiefs went sideways after the team got out to a 14-0 start, something that cannot happen if the Raiders hope to be legitimate playoff contenders down the stretch. Pierce and his staff have to put a gameplan together that keeps the team in it for four quarters, as one loss could spell the end to any playoff run the team plans to go on.
Las Vegas certainly has the talent on the roster to make a playoff run, but they cannot afford to fade late in games like they have the last few weeks. They will be able to possibly beat the likes of the Vikings and Colts if they mess up in the second half, but against divisional foes, that will be a recipe for disaster and likely cost Pierce his chance of being the head coach in 2024 and beyond.