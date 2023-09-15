Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against the Bills in 2023 Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders will be put to the test this weekend as they will be taking on the Buffalo Bills who are coming off a hard fought loss to the New York Jets.
By Daniel Davis
Josh Jacobs and the running game have to turn around
The running game needs to make a statement this week if they plan to win. The Raiders offensive line is built to push the opposing team out of the way, but Josh Jacobs failed to get it going against Denver, something that needs to change this weekend against an AFC powerhouse in the Buffalo Bills.
To win against much better offenses, the Raiders' need to play keep away from the other team and keep them off the field. Getting Josh Jacobs running down hill in the first quarter is key to victory. The Bills seemed to allow a few big runs as the game went on, in particular a 75-yard run down into the red zone.
The offensive line needs to get Jacobs going and early in the game, as that will open up the passing game for Jimmy Garoppolo, who was outstanding in his first start with the Raiders. Garoppolo showed that he can ice games with his arm, and his feet last weekend, and the hope is that he can put himself in the same scenario on Sunday.