Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against the Bills in 2023 Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders will be put to the test this weekend as they will be taking on the Buffalo Bills who are coming off a hard fought loss to the New York Jets.
By Daniel Davis
The secondary can't give up the big play
Like the Jets Monday night, the Raiders cannot give up the big play to the Bills offense. Keeping the Bills offense in check and forcing them to play the run, something they struggle at, is key to a victory The Bills have some of the best big play abilities in the league and their quarterback can throw the football over 75 yards.
The Bills will look to attack the secondary as that is still considered a weak point for the Raiders despite the best it has been on paper in a while. The linebackers play was better for the Raiders in Week 1, as Robert Spillane played great, as did Divine Deablo, but they will have a bigger test on Sunday against Josh Allen and this Bills offense.
Shutting down the big play is key to winning this game, as Stefon Diggs has long been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Raiders have the talent to make this a game, but as nearly 10-point underdogs, they will have to play near-flawless on the defensive side to get it done in this one.